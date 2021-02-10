Butter Chicken

Butter chicken or murg makhani is a popular Indian gravy dish made with tomatoes. This rich tomato based sauce has all the goodness of butter and cream. The sweetness and spiciness of this rich sauce varies from place to place and person to person.

Our gravy is a mildly spiced and less sweet. Can customise the spice and sweetness level by adding more chilly or sugar during the cooking process.



Cooking instruction

*In a sauce pan add 150 ml water and heat it up. Unpack the Butter Chicken pouch and transfer to a container and mix well to refreshen.

*Scrap all the marinade stuck to the pouch into the bowl. When the water just starts to simmer drop the pouch contents to the pan taking care the hot water doesn’t splash over.

*Mix with a spoon so that the water and the marinade is blended well.Cover with a lid and allow to cook on a slow flame for 10-12 minutes. When the gravy is thick enough and just coats the chicken remove from fire.

*Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with a spoon of cream.

*To enjoy a much more richer gravy just before removing from the burner add 1 tbsp of fresh cream and mix well. Enjoy with hot plain rice or roti.