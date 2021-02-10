Login
Combo Pack (500g Premium Tender & Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken Skinless Curry Cut + 500g Premium Goat Curry Cut)
₹718.00 /pack
₹455.00 /pack* 500g of Premium Tender & Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken Skinless Curry Cut
* 500g Premium Goat Curry Cut
Premium Tender Goat - Curry Cut
₹499.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gThey say we are choosy with our meats - you will believe it when we tell you that we only serve the very premium young male goat approximately 6-8 months old with meat so tender that it will melt in your mouth. We apologise in advance to the non-goat eaters who may find the description gory, but our meat is simply the finest in town!
Premium Sardine / Mathi / Tarli
₹199.00 /500g
₹149.00 /500gOne of the cheapest yet the most tastiest of our entire fish collection...Has soft/chewable bones, but what an amazing taste! This is one fish that brings nostalgia to most people in South India. The humble Sardine though has multiple sub species of which the Special Sardine (for lack of a better name) is the best in terms of taste due to good amount of Fish Oil in it - Lots of Omega 3 to grow those budding brain cells.
Fresh Indian Baasa / Pangasius - Boneless Fillet 500g Pack
₹469.00 /pack
₹225.00 /packCultured freshwater variety in India which is having a great demand, especially for its fillets.
Small Cleaned Prawns / Kocho Chingdi - Peeled, Cleaned but not deveined (PUD)
₹399.00 /500g
₹249.00 /500gA Bengali favourite and staple food of all prawn lovers. Comes in a variety of colours and is savoured as curries, fried dishes or even with fried rice. Ever notice how hard it is to say it without smiling?
Rohu / Rui (650g to 900g)
₹139.00 /500g
₹89.00 /500g"Rohu, oh my Rohu - How Humble Thy Visage" - as the Poet said. The Rohu maintains a very low profile in spite of being the king of Carps in India. Don't be fooled by its humble exterior - explore a bit deeper and you will realise that this is one of the most nutritious fish in our collection, rich in Vitamin C and equally rich in taste. Among the most commonly eaten fish in the country
Indian Prawns / Venami / Vannamei / Jhinga / Chemmin (70+ Count/kg)
₹339.00 /500g
₹249.00 /500gThe Venami or Vannamei spells $$ to India's fishermen. This is India's widely exported fish and is almost all farmed in large paddy fields or special ponds. If you have bought frozen prawns in a super market, it is likely to be a Venami but what we give you will be very different - almost 12 months younger, right off the pond & un-frozen different...
Seer Fish / King Fish / Surmai / Neymeen / Vanjaram / Anjal (2kg to 5kg) - Steak (400g Pack)
₹676.00 /pack
₹540.00 /packNo (fish) party is complete without the Seer Fish. King of all fishes - this is a one center bone only, smell-less kind of fish. If you are new to fish - highly recommended to start with the Seer Fish
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
₹849.00 /500g
₹620.00 /500gCountry of Orgin : Norway
This slightly sweet, pink fish is among the richest sources of long-chain omega-3 fats, full of high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals. Our Atlantic Salmon is flown in from a farmed fishery that supports sustainable fishing and ecological practises in accordance with International Standards.
A 500g serving will give 4 x 125g darnes (or portions) which is a portion suitable for the average adult.
Nutritional Values (per 100g, without skin and as a % of a 2000 calorie adult diet)
Calories 220kcal (11%)
Carbohydrates 0g
Protein 20g (40%)
Total Fat 15g (19%)
Vitamin D 4.7ug (24%)
Vitamin B12 4.4ug (183%)
Omega 3 fatty acids 3.3g
Salmon is only available at certain times of the year, and has a high worldwide demand.
Combo Pack (1kg of Premium Tender & Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken Skinless Curry Cut + 0.5kg Fresh Indian Baasa-Boneless Fillets)
₹799.00 /pack
₹442.00 /pack* 1kg of Premium Tender & Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken Skinless Curry Cut
* 500g of Fresh Indian Baasa / Pangasius - Boneless Fillets
Indian Prawns / Venami / Vannamei / Jhinga / Chemmin (60+ Count/kg)
₹375.00 /500g
₹259.00 /500gThe Venami or Vannamei spells $$ to India's fishermen. This is India's widely exported fish and is almost all farmed in large paddy fields or special ponds. If you have bought frozen prawns in a super market, it is likely to be a Venami but what we give you will be very different - almost 12 months younger, right off the pond & un-frozen different...
Premium Tender and Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken - Curry Cut (Skinless)
₹169.00 /500g
₹109.00 /500gTender halal cuts of chicken, straight from the farm. No antibiotics, growth promoting hormones or any of the bad stuff. Naturally reared for tastier meat. Cleaned and cut in a state-of-the-art HACCP & Halal certified processing centre. No Gizzard No Liver No wing-tip Partial Neck piece
Premium Tender Goat - Curry Cut
₹499.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gThey say we are choosy with our meats - you will believe it when we tell you that we only serve the very premium young male goat approximately 6-8 months old with meat so tender that it will melt in your mouth. We apologise in advance to the non-goat eaters who may find the description gory, but our meat is simply the finest in town!
Rohu / Rui (1kg to 1.5kg)
₹175.00 /500g
₹99.00 /500g"Rohu, oh my Rohu - How Humble Thy Visage" - as the Poet said. The Rohu maintains a very low profile in spite of being the king of Carps in India. Don't be fooled by its humble exterior - explore a bit deeper and you will realise that this is one of the most nutritious fish in our collection, rich in Vitamin C and equally rich in taste. Among the most commonly eaten fish in the country
Red Snapper / Chempalli / Rane (Large)
₹349.00 /500g
₹299.00 /500gIf there were a Miss Universe competition for fish, Red Snapper would definitely win hands down. Very very tasty fish with soft flesh which can be made in to a fillet easily
Lady Fish / Kane / Silver Whiting
₹425.00 /500g
₹319.00 /500gA Darling of the Coastal people from the Mangalore Belt, this fish is popular India wide and is such a sought after delicacy that its availability is very limited these days. Try the Kane Naked Fry or the Kane Rava fry for the authentic Mangalorean taste.
Pink Perch / Kilimeen / Sankara Meen / Thread Finned Bream (Large)
₹249.00 /500g
₹175.00 /500gAsk any Pink perch lover and they'll tell you - the bonier, the tastier. It goes by various names though, and is a seafood lover's favourite.
Barracuda / Cheelavu / Thinda (Large)
₹325.00 /500g
₹249.00 /500gA marine fish having high protein content in the meat generally eaten as fillets or steaks. Our large Barracudas are super large & hard to find similar ones in the market. This one is a ferocious and hard to catch fish - it even has a software company named after it given its legacy of never giving up!
Scampi / Attukonchu / Jinga / Golda Chingdi
₹599.00 /500g
₹449.00 /500gScampi/Attukonchu/ Jinga/Golda Chingdi
Snake Head Fish / Varaal / Bral / Kannan / Shol
₹399.00 /500g
₹269.00 /500gFresh water fish having elongated round body and possess meat with good flavor
Long Rayed Silver Biddy / Pranjil
₹275.00 /500g
₹249.00 /500gSmall, bony and oval fish that is highly sought after for fish curries & fries. A staple part of the rice & fish curry combo's offered in the coastal towns. Crunchy & Brunchy, aka eat for breakfast with puttu & for lunch with rice in South India
Grey Mullet / Thirutha / Bhangor / ভাঙ্গর
₹275.00 /500g
₹249.00 /500gThe Grey Mullet or Thirutha as its known in the Southern Coasts is an amazing fish that is generally found in both the fresh water and also in the slightly salty waters in the estuaries. This one is a real killer when it comes to the taste and is very sought after for delicious fish curries and fries. Has small bones, but also has a pretty soft flesh. People have often wondered why this fish is called Grey since its really silver-ish white in color - but as they say why bother about the color when the taste is amazing!
Fresh Indian Baasa / Pangasius / Pangas
₹139.00 /500g
₹89.00 /500gThis true swadeshi product has rose coloured meat and is nothing like the frozen, many months old, bleached white Vietnam Baasa available in retail stores. Has a lot of tasty & healthy fish oil and doesn't really require extra oil for cooking
Boal Fish / Attu Vaala / Malli / Wallago / Barwari / Mully / Baloo / Valai / Tapah
₹249.00 /500g
₹169.00 /500gFresh water catfish variety
Seer Fish / King Fish / Surmai / Neymeen / Vanjaram / Anjal (2kg to 5kg)
₹549.00 /500g
₹439.00 /500gNo (fish) party is complete without the Seer Fish. King of all fishes - this is a one center bone only, smell-less kind of fish. If you are new to fish - highly recommended to start with the Seer Fish
Ribbon Fish / Thalayan / Vaala
₹249.00 /500g
₹159.00 /500gElongated laterally compressed body with white meat. Mainly marketed frozen packs in international market, but through Freshtohome it get delivered fresh at your door steps
Premium Wild Caught Prawn / Jhinga / Kazhanthan
₹425.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gFresh Prawns caught directly from the sea - no chemicals, ammonia, whatsoever! Premium quality
Pearl Spot / Karimeen / Koral (Large)
₹349.00 /500g
₹299.00 /500gWe bring you the one and only tasty Karimeen. Easily one of our most sought after fish & the unofficial crown prince of Kerala fish that is equally popular all through India. Best fried and then cooked in a specially prepared Karimeen Masala
Spanish Seer Fish (Large)
₹399.00 /500g
₹299.00 /500gThe Spanish Seer Fish looks, feels & smells like the regular Seer Fish since they belong to the same family. However its meat is slightly harder than the regular Seer Fish. Locals say that this Spanish gentlemen started appearing in the Indian waters post the Tsunami. Many hotels including luxury hotels frequently sell the Spanish Seer Fish as the regular Seer Fish
Tuna / Choora / Choorai
₹199.00 /500g
₹139.00 /500gWhat would the world do without the humble tuna? Easily among the largest consumed food in the world. We provide you the fresh, right off the boat avatar and not the many months old canned variety.It is of Darker pink color meat
Goby / Poolan / Bele Mach
₹399.00 /500g
₹259.00 /500gGoby/Poolan/Bele Mach
Small Aar / Premium Long Whiskered Catfish
₹225.00 /500g
₹129.00 /500gA very tasty variety of Catfish found in Kerala Backwater
Large Marine Catfish / Etta Koori
₹249.00 /500g
₹169.00 /500gA very tasty version of the catfish but found in the sea. Mr. Moustachy catfish is sought after for its meat, eggs & interestingly the head
Silver Belly / Avoli Mullan
₹309.00 /500g
₹189.00 /500gThe Silver Belly is a pretty beautiful looking fish and story is that she is a step sister of the Silver Pomfret twice removed. However this elegant fish tastes very different and is more closer in taste to the Pony Fish / Mullan. It has a fair amount of small bones which when fried becomes very crispy to eat
Black Snapper / Karipetti
₹249.00 /500g
₹199.00 /500gQuiet the snapper - black in color, majestic looking and very soft meat. Larger fish in general and amazing for grills, curries or fries
Bhetki / ভেটকী / Barramundi / Asian Seabass / Kalanji
₹475.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gA fresh water fish with numerous names depending on where its caught from. This large fish is at the top of the fresh water fish food chain except for the Hilsa. Curry it, grill it or fry it but you can't find a fault with it
Yellow Fin Tuna / Kera - Curry cut
₹344.00 /500g
₹227.50 /500gLarge Tuna - Curry cut
Vigova Duck (Vietnam Variety White Peking Duck, With Skin)
₹399.00 /500g
₹299.00 /500gTender duck that tastes really awesome. Specially procured such that each duck is less than 1.3 kg in size
Premium Goat - Ribs and Chops
₹499.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gAll hail the King of Grills - the Goat Chops! From the finest young male goat - so tender that only very little cooking is required.
Clam Meat / Kakka (Large, uncleaned)
₹299.00 /500g
₹225.00 /500gThe Clam is probably our smallest "fish" and yet one of our most tastiest. Its pure indulgence especially if prepared in the traditional spicy roast or fried form. This product is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.It has low fat content.
Clam meat with out external shell. The intestinal parts are not removed. Consumption without proper cleaning can cause gastric problems to people who are not used to this food.
Rohu / Rui (1kg to 1.5kg) - Bengali Cut (with head)
₹288.50 /500g
₹163.00 /500g"Rohu, oh my Rohu - How Humble Thy Visage" - as the Poet said. The Rohu maintains a very low profile in spite of being the king of Carps in India. Don't be fooled by its humble exterior - explore a bit deeper and you will realise that this is one of the most nutritious fish in our collection, rich in Vitamin C and equally rich in taste. Among the most commonly eaten fish in the country
Silver Trevally / Kannadi Vatta
₹319.00 /500g
₹299.00 /500gVery fleshy. Few bones - perfect for biriyani, fried or grilled preparations and as a curry. Popular for its taste and all-time availability. Can't go wrong with this seafood favourite.
Gray Emperor / Peachee
₹249.00 /500g
₹209.00 /500gThe Gray Emperor or any of its fifty shades may not win a beauty contest, but it certainly has won over the palettes in many of the countries around the world. Freshtohome brings you the Emperor among fish - the Emperor or Sheri as its called in the Middle East is a very tasty fish, amazing when fried or grilled and is probably one of the most popular fish among the Arabs after the Reef Cod / Hammour. The jury is still out on whether to spell as Gray or Grey!
Jumbo Flower Tiger Shrimp (Large)
₹699.00 /500g
₹649.00 /500gThis is strictly speaking not a Tiger Prawn, but a different species of prawn that is simply a work of art with equally rich taste
Silver Eagle
₹275.00 /500g
₹219.00 /500gMarine fish similar to pomfrets with good palatable qualities
Emperor / Eari / Sheri (Small)
₹289.00 /500g
₹269.00 /500gThe Emperor or Sheri as its called in the Middle East is simply the King of Kings in the fish world (in terms of taste). Majestic in all sense to look at (and eat). Highly sought after. A common menu item in most luxury hotels. Large & fleshy meat - the King of Fish does come in Fifty different Shades - Grey, Silver, Yellow, Classic.. This one is the Classic Emperor
Black Leather Jacket / Adu / Safi
₹219.00 /500g
₹189.00 /500gNever heard of this fish? Well thats because, Black Leather Jacket is a pretty well kept secret, only available in select coasts like the Tuticorin Coast in India and is pretty expensive due to its great taste and limited supply. It is actually called the Leather Jacket due to its thick skin and exterior but the flesh inside is super soft and white in color. Please order this whole cleaned where we will deskin the fish and give you the soft meat.
Tasty Sardine / Mathi / Tarli - Fillet Freshly Frozen (250g Pack)
₹425.00 /pack
₹368.00 /packOne of the most tastiest of our entire fish collection..., what an amazing taste! This is one fish that brings nostalgia to most people in India. Taste due to good amount of Fish Oil in it - Lots of Omega 3 to grow those budding brain cells.
NOTE: May include small and tiny bones.
Premium Kumarakom Karimeen / Pearlspot (Medium)
₹399.00 /500g
₹339.00 /500gKumarakom Brackish water fish having high demand
Chitol / চিতল/ চেতল / Chitala / Knifefish / Humped Featherback
₹449.00 /500g
₹349.00 /500gOne of the classic delicacy which has good meat quality and better taste
Indian White Perch / Vella Kilimeen
₹299.00 /500g
₹225.00 /500gIndian White Perch / Vella Kilimeen
Squid / Koonthal (Small)
₹299.00 /500g
₹275.00 /500gOne of the main shellfish seafood foods and can be eaten in a variety of ways: curried, fried, battered, stewed or as part of dishes such as the well-known Spanish Paella. Squid is low in fat, high in protein and are internationally famous for their taste. Rated best in India by all our expat customers who are true connoisseurs of this boneless wonder.
Did you know that the freshness of a squid is best when the little red dots are very dense and close to each other? Squid is high in selenium, an essential mineral for metabolism and powerful antioxident.
Whole: Fresh Squid washed
Whole cleaned: Whole squid is washed, with skin and internal shell removed.
Tubes: Only the mantle (body) portion of squid.
Tube and Tentacles: The main edible portion (mantle/body) of the squid including tentacles.
Rings: The mantle portion of Squid is sliced into rings.
A 500g serving will be sufficent to feed 4 adults as part of meal.
Nutritional Values (per 100g, and as a % of a 2000 calorie adult diet)
Calories 80kcal (4%)
Carbohydrates 1g (0%)
Protein 15g (31%)
Total Fat 1.5g (2%)
Selenium 66ug (120%)
Vitamin B3 6.7mg (42%)
Vitamin B12 3ug (125%)
Premium Goat - Shanks
₹499.00 /500g
₹375.00 /500gShanks made out of the finest Goat in town
Indian Prawns / Venami / Vannamei / Jhinga / Chemmin (50+ Count/kg)
₹399.00 /500g
₹275.00 /500gThe Venami or Vannamei spells $$ to India's fishermen. This is India's widely exported fish and is almost all farmed in large paddy fields or special ponds. If you have bought frozen prawns in a super market, it is likely to be a Venami but what we give you will be very different - almost 12 months younger, right off the pond & un-frozen different...
Premium Goat Raan / Leg Portion
₹599.00 /500g
₹499.00 /500gPremium Goat Raan / Whole Leg
Singhara / Seenghala / Ayer / Aar / Long Whiskered Catfish / Vellakoori
₹425.00 /500g
₹375.00 /500gA very tasty variety of Catfish
Chicken Mince / Kheema Dry Fry (500g)
₹425.00 /pack
₹275.00 /packFreshly minced tender chicken mixed with a balanced masala of onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, spices and fresh coriander leaves
Cooking instruction:
Unpack the chicken kheema mix into a bowl and mix with a spoon. Heat up a kadai or non stick sauce pan. Add 2 table spoon of ghee.Crackle a pinch of cumin seeds (optional). Add the mince meat to the pan and saute on a low flame. Once the meat is sauted well add 100 ml of water to this meat mixture and cook on a low flame. Depending on ones liking cook to very dry or gravy consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle some coriander leaves on top and serve hot.
Premium Mutton Fat
₹399.00 /500g
₹149.00 /500gPremium Mutton Fat
Premium Kumarakom Karimeen / Pearlspot (Super Large)
₹475.00 /500g
₹359.00 /500gKumarakom Brackish water fish having high demand
Premium Antibiotic-residue-free Chicken Gizzard
₹125.00 /500g
₹75.00 /500gA serving of chicken gizzards contains a hefty dose of protein, a nutrient necessary for energy production. Cooks often use gizzards as a soup ingredient. You also can grill, fry, barbecue or even pickle them.
Large Marine Catfish / Etta Koori - Fillet (400gm)
₹657.00 /pack
₹446.00 /packA very tasty version of the catfish but found in the sea. Mr. Moustachy catfish is sought after for its meat, eggs & interestingly the head
Butter Chicken
₹349.00 /pack
₹245.00 /packButter chicken or murg makhani is a popular Indian gravy dish made with tomatoes. This rich tomato based sauce has all the goodness of butter and cream. The sweetness and spiciness of this rich sauce varies from place to place and person to person.
Our gravy is a mildly spiced and less sweet. Can customise the spice and sweetness level by adding more chilly or sugar during the cooking process.
Cooking instruction
*In a sauce pan add 150 ml water and heat it up. Unpack the Butter Chicken pouch and transfer to a container and mix well to refreshen.
*Scrap all the marinade stuck to the pouch into the bowl. When the water just starts to simmer drop the pouch contents to the pan taking care the hot water doesn’t splash over.
*Mix with a spoon so that the water and the marinade is blended well.Cover with a lid and allow to cook on a slow flame for 10-12 minutes. When the gravy is thick enough and just coats the chicken remove from fire.
*Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with a spoon of cream.
*To enjoy a much more richer gravy just before removing from the burner add 1 tbsp of fresh cream and mix well. Enjoy with hot plain rice or roti.
Coconut Chicken Curry (500g)
₹399.00 /pack
₹225.00 /packBone-in chicken is marinated in house-special masalas and coconut. A great accompaniment for rice, chapathi or parotta.
Cooking instruction: * Unpack the coconut chicken packet and transfer to a bowl and mix to refreshen.
* Take a shallow kadai or sauce pan and heat up on the stove.
* Add 1 tbsp of oil (preferably coconut oil, if not available refined oil is fine).
* When the oil is hot add the marinated chicken and saute for few minutes so that the masala turns slightly thick Add 200 ml of water and stir so that the water and masala is well mixed.
* Cover with a lid and cook on a slow flame for a good 12-15 minutes so that the chicken gets cooked and the masala becomes thick and coats the chicken
* Check for salt and transfer to a pan to serve.
* Garnish with some fried curry leaves to garnish
Granny's Masala Fried Chicken (250g Pack)
₹249.00 /pack
₹125.00 /packHouse special, free of chemicals. This Grandma style fried chicken is made with our own house special masala. Simply fry in oil and enjoy hot accompanied with onion slice and lemon wedge.
Ingredients: Chilly powder, ginger/garlic paste, coriander, curry leaves, star anise, pepper, nutmeg, eggs, gram and rice flour.
Cooking Instruction:Unpack the pouch and transfer to a container.Scrap all the masala from the pouch. Mix the contents.
In a kadai or sauce pan pour oil and heat up. When oil is hot, carefully drop the chicken pieces one by one taking care the hot oil doesn’t splash on to oneself.
Allow to fry the chicken for 8-10 minutes. Strain out the fried chicken pieces and transfer to a plate with a kitchen tissue or napkin so that excess oil is absorbed.
Serve along with lemon wedges, onion slices and any sauce of ones liking(optional)
Enjoy as a starter or as an accompaniment along the meal.
Kerala Prawn Roast (300g)
₹475.00 /pack
₹299.00 /packA Kerala style prawn preparation of roasted onions with spices, tamarind and coconut.
Slight sweetness of the roasted onions, the spices, sourness from the tamarind and coconut together makes this dish very unique.
Best served as an accompaniment for Roti/Parotta or Rice.
Smoked Chicken Breast (ready-to-eat, 200g Pack)
₹325.00 /pack
₹229.00 /packTender, juicy slices of Chicken Breasts, smoked to perfection. Have it as is, in a salad, or as a topping for pasta, it will leave you craving for more.
Usage instruction: This smokey chicken breast slices are best to be part of a salad or can be the filling for a smoked chicken salad or can even be a topping of a prepared pasta. Keep refrigerated.
